Port Vale 3, Morecambe 1: Shrimps lose against after Jordan Cranston is sent off

A red card for midfielder Jordan Cranston proved pivotal as the Shrimps suffered another defeat in League Two.

Jim Bentley’s side were leading 1-0 after 32 minutes when Cranston took a needless kick at a Port Vale opponent on the halfway line that was seen by referee Charles Breakspear and he was sent off.

It proved to be a decisive moment as it totally changed the game after Morecambe led through a stunning effort from John O’Sullivan.

The winger took the ball on the left hand side of the Port Vale area and worked the ball onto his right foot before clipping a stunning curler into the top left hand corner of the home side’s goal with keeper Scott Brown having no chance.

The Shrimps had started the game well with A-Jay Leitch-Smith curling an effort wide of the left hand post and Alex Kenyon heading a left wing corner over at the far post but Cranston;s moment of madness changed things.

From there the Shrimps were forced to defend in numbers but survived the remainder of the first half thanks to a fine save from Barry Roche who tipped away a Jake Taylor curler.

Unfortunately Morecambe’s resistance was broken almost immediately after the break. A right wing Port Vale corner found its way to the edge of the box and Luke Joyce let fly with a superb right foot volley that flew into the top right hand corner of the Morecambe goal.

The goal gave the home side and their fans a huge lift and they laid siege to the Morecambe goal.

Roche made a fine save from David Worrall’s close range effort with his legs to keep the Shrimps level.

And the Shrimps stayed firm until the 68th minute when David Worrall was given space down the right to cross for Tom Pope to direct his header expertly past Roche from the left hand side of the box.

Morecambe looked to fight back and created a half chance for Tom Brewitt in the 80th minute but he couldn’t keep his volley down and his snapshot blazed over the bar.

To make matters worse the Shrimps conceded a third in the final minute when Adam Buxton’s attempted clearance was blocked by Richie Bennett and the ball fell for Pope to slide the ball under Roche to give the home side victory.

Port Vale: Brown, Atkinson, Legge, Smith. Crookes, Amoo, Joyce, Burgess (rep Bennett 45), Taylor, Worrall, Pope. Subs not used: Kennedy, Browne, Lloyd, Brisley, Archer, Maddison.

Morecambe: Roche, Tanner, Old, Lavelle, Buxton, Kenyon, Brewitt (rep Howard 85), Cranston, O’Sullivan, Alessandra (rep Ellison 48), Leitch-Smith (rep Miller 76). Subs not used: Halstead, Stockton, Lynch, Brownsword,

Ref: C Breakspear.

Att: 4,485.