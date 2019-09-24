Oldham 3-1 Morecambe

Jim Bentley’s strugglers put in another shot-shy performance as Oldham’s new manager, former PNE assistant Dino Maamria, was given a dream start as the Latics’ boss.

Ironically for Morecambe one of Maamria’s first decisions was a master stroke, recalling former Shrimps’ defender Zak Mills who had been out of the side under former boss Laurent Banned. Last season’s player of the year went on to be the home side’s star man with two excellent assists to play a major hand in his former team’s downfall.

Mills was soon in the thick of the action with the game’s first chance as he switched passes with Christopher Missilou before firing a left foot shot straight at Barry Roche.

That was an early warning for the Shrimps and the pressure continued as Filipe Morais raced down the right-wing and out in a perfect cross for Missilou who headed over from eight yards out the he should have done better.

Morecambe then wasted a glorious chance of their own on 11 minutes. Andrew Tutte swung over a left wing corner but the unmarked John O’Sullivan could only direct his effort wide of the target.

Oldham then had a spell of dominance as Missilou dragged a shot wide and Mohammed Maouche was played in by Mills only to see his shot again saved by Roche.

The home side took a deserved lead In the 33rd minute. Johan Branger-Engone found Mills on the right with a free-kick and the right-back delivered a fine cross that was met by the head of Maouche.

Alex Iacovetti then had a long range effort tipped over by Roche before Oldham added a second early in the second half.

Mills again provided the killer ball with a pinpoint cross from the right that was too Hugh for Sam Lavelle but perfect for Desire Segbe Azankpo who took the ball in his stride and produced a cool finish.

Morecambe then began to enjoy a period on top as they looked to get back into the game.

George Tanner drilled a low shot wide of the right hand post and Aaron Wildig tried his luck from outside the box for the Shrimps finally forcing Zeus de la Paz to make a save on the hour.

Morecambe looked livelier in the second period with substitute A-Jay Leitch-Smith finding pockets of space and he provided the assist as Morecambe pulled one back 12 minutes from time. The former Crewe man turned sharply in the box before laying the ball off to Shaun Miller to score his second of the season to give the Shrimps hope.

Unfortunately as they pushed forward they left gaps at the back and Oldham took advantage with a third to kill the game off in the 89th minute when Jonny Smith was sent through on goal by Branger-Engone and the winger finished neatly to beat Roche for the third time as the Shrimps suffered a fifth defat in six league games.

Oldham Athletic: de la Paz, Mills, Hamer, Wheater, Iacovitti, Sylla, Missilou, Branger-Engone, Morais (rep Smith 70), Maouche, Azankpo.

Subs not used: Zabret, Sefil, Stott, Eagles, Smith, Wilson.

Morecambe: Roche, Buxton, Old, Lavelle, Tanner, Tutte (rep Cranston 84), Wildig, O’Sullivan, Oates (rep Leitch-Smith 45), Alessandra, Stockton (rep Miller 70).

Subs not used: Halstead, Bakare, Kenyon, Ellison.

Ref: L Doughty.

Att: 3,305.