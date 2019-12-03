Ogley double teaches College lesson as Highgrove stay top of Premier Division table

Highgrove and Marsh United continue to set the pace in the North Lancashire League after each notching a 4-0 victory at the weekend.

Luke Ogley (2), Lewis McGrath and Jake Hope did the trick at College for Highgrove, who remain unbeaten in the Premier Division this season with 28 points from 10 games.

Marsh, who trail by three points having played a game more, saw off bottom side Arnside at home thanks to Daniel Martin, Joe Pollard, Wayne Beswick and Sol Fenton.

Boys’ Club lie third with 19 points, but lost ground with a 3-0 home defeat by Carnforth Rangers, whose scorers were Aaron Hoyle (2) and Damian Murphy.

Cartmel, who go to Leigh Foundry in the county cup next weekend, beat Morecambe Royals 4-2 thanks to braces by Aiden Pearson and Joel Drinkall. Joe Mason struck twice for the visitors.

First division leaders Bolton-le-Sands were held 1-1 at home by Cross Bay, with Richard Wolff and Jamie Luraschi the respective scorers, but still enjoy an eight-point lead over Cartmel Reserves, who have two games in hand.

Ben Heath and Barney Garnett gave Cartmel’s second team a 2-1 win at Bowerham Dynamos, whose scorer was Callum Connorton.

Oliver Watson’s goal secured a 1-0 home win for Kirkby Lonsdale over Burton Thistle, while Josh Cunningham (2) and Alex Danson ensured a 3-1 home victory for Trimpell and Bare Rangers Reserves over their Marsh United counterparts, Lee Stewart notching for the visitors.

In the second division, Middleton and Overton Sports lost ground on the leaders as they went down 2-1 at Melbourne Reserves.

Jamie McGowan was on target for the visitors, but goals by Adam Knowles and Paul Lowry were enough for Melbourne.

Leaders King George took full advantage as goals by Ryan Rodriguez (2) and Sean Ferguson secured a 3-0 win at Storeys, which leaves George four points ahead having played a game fewer than Middleton.

Halton Rangers Reserves enjoyed the biggest win of the day, with goals by Jamie Taylor (2), Jamie Wilkes, Sonnie Thompson and Ben Baker notching a 5-1 victory over Carnforth Rangers A, whose scorer was Tyler Dixon.

Goals by Richard Howard, Jake Crowther and Oliver Wills gave Westgate Wanderers a 3-0 home win over Cartmel’s third team, while two goals by Jack Clipstone and another by Connor Mohan ensured three points for University of Cumbria in a 3-2 home victory over Boys’ Club Reserves, for whom Andrew McCall scored twice.