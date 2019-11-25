North Lancs Football: Rodriguez scores twice as King George move to top of second division table

King George lead the second division of the North Lancashire League for the first time this season after a 5-3 home victory over Westgate Wanderers.

Ryan Rodriguez scored twice and Jacob Robertson, Steven McMinn and Sean Ferguson were also on target for George, who have played fewer games than their closest rivals, Middleton and Overton Sports and Carnforth Rangers A.

Josh Muckle (2) and Jay Harrington replied for Wanderers.

In the only other second division match University of Cumbria won 4-1 at Storeys, their third win in six league games, thanks to a hat-trick by Nick Grundy and a strike by Josh Sharrock. Joe Yates was Storeys’ scorer.

Bolton-le-Sands, who beat Highgrove Reserves 4-1, have a 10-point lead in the first division after goals by Adam Fisher (2), Adam Binns and Curtis Graham eclipsed Jordan Connorton’s strike for Highgrove.

A hat-trick by David Cowperthwaite was not enough to earn three points for Millhead, for whom Jake Carney-Jackson also scored, as braces by Adam Knowles and Craig Berry for Melbourne ensured a 4-4 draw.

Bowerham Dynamos led 3-1 at Burton Thistle thanks to Stevie Copeland (2) and Callum Connorton before late goals by Darren Nelson and Sam Dixon gave Burton a 3-3 draw after Jordan Taylor’s first reply. Joe Mather and Joe Gardner scored for Kirkby Lonsdale in a 2-1 home win over Cross Bay, whose scorer was Anthony Howard.

Highgrove retained their three-point lead in the top division as they overcame Carnforth Rangers 2-0 at home with goals by Luke Ogley and Josh Collins.

Marsh United, who lie second having played a game more, also took three points as Grant Perkins and Daniel Smith each scored twice in a 4-1 victory at Ingleton, whose scorer was Mark Dobson. Adam Mason, Jordan Carter Brown and Sam Lister each notched a goal in Caton United’s 3-1 home win over College, while an Andrew Fagan hat-trick and goal by Graham Milner gave Boys Club a 4-0 victory at Morecambe Royals.

Cartmel were the day’s biggest winners, cruising to a 7-1 demolition of Arnside thanks to a hat-trick by Matthew Dodwell and goals by Morgan Denison (2), Callum Davidson and Adam Harding. James Bland was Arnside’s scorer.

In the Ashley Cross/Fisher/Howson Cup Marsh United Reserves eased through 5-0 at Boys Club Reserves with a hat-trick by Craig Gribbin and goals by Lee Sparks and Jamie Coulton.

Anthony Crabtree (2), Theo Gardner (2) and James Parkinson sent Carnforth Rangers’ second team through with a 5-1 win over Cross Bay Colts, Peter Eccles scoring for the visitors.

Corey Parry’s goal for Carnforth Rangers A was not enough to deny their Trimpell and Bare Rangers counterparts, who won 3-1 with goals by Chris Brown,

Danny Wilson and Joe Harrison, while Trimpell Reserves went out 2-0 at Cartmel Reserves after goals by Ben Heath and Nathan Bushell.