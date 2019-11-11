North Lancs: Bolton-le-Sands win again and maintain promotion push

Bolton-le-Sands kept up their challenge for promotion to the the North Lancashire League’s top division as they notched their ninth three-point haul from 10 games with a 1-0 win at Millhead.

Joseph Shaw’s goal was enough to send Sands seven points clear as their campaign nears the halfway stage, while nearest challengers Cartmel Reserves were held to a draw at home by Highgrove’s second string, Archie Brownlee and Tom Varey the respective scorers.

Elsewhere in the first division, Halton Rangers stayed in contention after strikes by Josh Airey, Jamie Taylor, Lewis McKean and two own goals ensured a 5-1 victory at Trimpell and Bare Rangers Reserves, for whom Jamie Ulyatt registered a consolation.

Cross Bay got back on track as Joe Wareing (2) and Ryan Hewitt gave them a 3-2 win over Marsh United’s second string, George Kneale and Lee Stewart notching for the visitors.

Burton Thistle turned the tide of defeats by beating Melbourne 2-1 at home, their first league win of the season, as goals by Mark Johnson and Kieran Hunter meant Peter Myerscough’s strike was to no avail.

Bowerham Dynamos played out a 1-1 draw with Carnforth Rangers Reserves, Simon Wearing and Theo Gardner the respective scorers.

In the premier division unbeaten Highgrove extended their lead to six points with a 4-0 home win over Caton United thanks to Lewis McGrath (2), Luke Ogley and Josh Buller, as Marsh United were held to a 1-1 draw at Carnforth Rangers.

Wayne Beswick was on target for Marsh and Simon Wearing for Rangers.

Trimpell and Bare Rangers enjoyed a 4-0 home win over College with braces by Marc Murphy and Johnny Durnan, while Boys Club and Morecambe Royals drew 2-2 at Willow Lane, where James Short and Matthew Chapman scored for Boys Club and Matthew Armistead and Elliott Kitchen for the visitors.

Jamie Chick (2), Adam Harding and Morgan Denison gave Cartmel a comfortable 4-1 win at Ingleton, Jonathan Horton offering the home side hope early in the second half.