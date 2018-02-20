North Lancashire League: Leaders Carnforth Rangers made to work for three points

Leaders of the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division Carnforth Rangers entertained Ingleton on the 3G pitch at Lancaster and Moreambe College on Saturday and were victorious 3-2.

The game flowed from end-to-end with both sides playing well but it was Carnforth who claimed the three points thanks to goals from Jordan Darby, Aaron Hoyle and Cameron Holmes.

Action as Carnforth Rangers got the better of Ingleton.

Ingleton, who created more chances than Carnforth, will be ruing their misses, even though they did score twice through Tom Earnshaw and the excellent Steve Havelyn.

This win keeps Carnforth nine points in front of second-placed Storeys.

After their original games were cancelled, College AFC and Caton United agreed at 11.45pm to rearrange their fixture and play on the 3G at Heysham High School.

A recent game at the 3G at College ended in a 1-0 win for Caton, but this game was different with Caton dominating the early stages and taking a 1-0 lead with a great Jordan Sparks goal.

College, who appear to enjoy playing on the plastic pitch, equalised just before half-time with Hakan Oktem scoring after a good spell of pressure.

The second half was quite even until Caton hit a purple patch in the 70th minute which resulted in substitute Alex Hartley, returning after a long-term injury, putting Caton into the lead again.

Caton piled on the pressure and took a 3-1 lead through Asa Stone, and with time running out Hartley put the game beyond College with his side’s fourth goal.

In the last two minutes College AFC managed to make the final score 4-2 when Peter Tiesteel scored from the penalty spot.

This win moves Caton into third place, their highest position this season.

In a very competitive game played at Willow Lane, Highgrove’s unbeaten record came to an end, as Marsh United inflicted a 2-1 defeat on them.

Marsh were the better side and were quicker to the ball for most of the game.

Both sides created chances as they went all out to win the game – Danny Wilson was the first to convert a chance to give Marsh the lead.

Marsh took advantage of this as Highgrove threw everyone forward looking for the equaliser but got caught out when the excellent Joe Pollard doubled Marsh’s lead with a stunning goal.

Highgrove still pushed forward in an attempt to get back into the game and with time running out they were awarded a penalty from which George Martin converted, but it was too little too late as Marsh held out for a great 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, Storys put six past Arnside in a very one-sided contest.

Their goals were scored by Nathan Hegarty (2), Ben Rotherary (a hat-trick) and Luke Atkinson.