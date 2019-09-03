Morecmabe boss Jim Bentley hopes for a better September after a difficult start to the season

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley is setting his sights on a successful September starting with Saturday’s clash with Salford.

The Shrimps ended August with three successive defeats and conceded 10 goals in the process with Bentley admitting that his side need to start picking up points, hopefully starting with victory against League 2 new boys Salford City at the Globe Arena this weekend.

He said: “There were some good signs on Saturday at Swindon but we can’t keep conceding the goals we are.

“A few weeks ago we were keeping clean sheets but not firing on all cylinders at the top end but now we are creating chances and scoring goals but it’s come at a cost as we have started to ship goals and suddenly conceded 10 in a week.

“It’s something we obviously need to work on but I don’t want to be too doom and gloom. We are still a work in progress and I’m going to back the players to come good.

“We are working hard every day to get things right and identify areas where we need to tighten up. The lads are working hard, they are a good, honest bunch but we know we need to make sure we have a good month.

“There are some tough games coming up, but winnable games, and we have to make sure we believe in ourselves.

“August is always a busy time with two games a week but as we enter September it gives us a bit more time to prepare the players and get ready for the big games ahead.”