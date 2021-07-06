Morecambe's Wembley win will remain in club captain's memory

The end of last month saw the fixtures released for the club’s first season in League One, when they face a number of former Premier League sides.

It caps a remarkable turnaround for the club, three years after surviving relegation into the National League on goal difference.

Victory at Wembley also meant Lavelle joined an exclusive club as one of three men who have skippered Morecambe to success at the national stadium.

Sam Lavelle led Morecambe to promotion last season

He took his place in the history books alongside Bob Baldwin and Jim Bentley – even if the lifting of the trophy didn’t entirely go to plan.

Lavelle explained: “I didn’t lift it initially because I got covered in champagne a bit prematurely!

“Looking around, seeing my family and the fans there was great and a bit emotional.

“It’s another moment I’ll never forget but I tried to visualise it all week and prepare for what it would be like.”

It also capped a perfect 24 hours for Lavelle after the club he supports, Blackpool, also won promotion at Wembley.

He added: “I’d been to Wembley three times as a fan to watch Blackpool.

“Walking down Wembley Way as a fan was massive but to go on the pitch as a player is what dreams are made of really.”