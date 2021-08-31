Morecambe's transfer deadline day could be a quiet one

The summer window closes at 11pm tonight with clubs up and down the country seeing what last-minute bargains might be available.

Robinson probably won’t be one of those managers, however, having signed 18 players since he succeeded Derek Adams at the Mazuma Stadium in early June.

There had also been speculation linking skipper Sam Lavelle with a move away from the club, talk which has died down of late.

Arthur Gnahoua is one of Morecambe's 18 signings since Stephen Robinson took charge in June

Asked about the possibility of any late business, Robinson said: “Definitely no ins, I’ve signed enough! Outs, hopefully not.

“The board have backed us 100 per cent, we’re not desperate to sell anybody.

“At a club like ourselves, everyone’s got a price but we can only hold our breath and hope nothing happens – and my phone will be firmly turned off until Thursday!”

International call-ups for loanees Jokull Andresson, Josh McPake and Alfie McCalmont mean Saturday’s trip to Crewe Alexandra is off – and the Shrimps can have a break after an arduous first three weeks of the season.

In that time, they have had seven league and cup games with four of them against sides who were playing Championship football last season.

The most recent of them was last Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday at the Mazuma Stadium.

A record attendance of 5,481 saw Robinson’s players claim three points against an Owls side who hadn’t conceded a goal up until then.

The win – their second in the league so far – moved Morecambe up a couple of places into 14th in the League One table.

However, Robinson cautioned against anyone getting carried away by Saturday’s result.

“You can see everybody’s enjoying themselves and this is what people have waited for,” he said.

“All the hard work last season, no crowds in, it’s fantastic the support and I don’t think they appreciate how much it means to everybody and, when they’re not playing so well, driving them forward which they’ve done or hanging on and encouraging them to run that extra yard.

“It’s a brilliant day for the football club but that’s all it is, just one day.

“We will enjoy this 10-day break, build on what we’ve done and remember it’s just a start.

“I think we’ve earned it, it’s been a hectic schedule. We’ve performed really well, I think we’ve performed better than people expected but not better than I expected with the squad we’ve put together.

“It gives Jonah Ayunga a chance to get back fit again and, hopefully, he’s only two or three weeks away.”