Morecambe's top scorer nets back-to-back monthly prizes

The Morecambe striker, who won August’s prize, has picked up the honour for September as the Shrimps continue adapting to life in the third tier.

The 27-year-old was nominated after netting five goals in as many appearances last month, taking him to nine in the league and 11 in all competitions.

Chief among them were his long-distance turn and lob in the defeat against AFC Wimbledon, as well as his 25-yard strike in the Shrimps’ victory against Lincoln City.

Stockton said: “I am absolutely delighted to be awarded this again. Like I said on my last interview I have to go out and try to do it again but it is lovely to be recognised.

“I am full of confidence, and once you get the first couple of goals, it is just about keeping that belief in yourself, and I know I am going to get those chances.

“The step up to League One was always going to be a test but I feel comfortable, I don’t feel out of place at all.

“I have said it in previous interviews, I came through at this level. I know it was a long time ago but like I say, no centre-half will like the battles that I will give them.

“Once you have the eye for goal and have that confidence within yourself, it is just about sticking with it and believing in yourself that you are going to score.

“The way we have played this season has been a lot more disciplined than we did last season, but it has brought my game on even further.

“At first it was different, but I have said it a lot over the years that I am always willing to learn and add bits to my game.”

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson added: “It is fantastic and he can be very proud of his achievements; five goals in a month and the goal against AFC Wimbledon, for me, is goal of the season already.

“If anyone outside of Morecambe had scored it or if Ronaldo would have scored it, we would be talking about it for months.

“He has been fantastic for us over the last two months and I don’t think it’s very often that Morecambe would have had a player that has won an award like he has twice in a row.

“Winning it two months in a row just shows his consistency and the levels that he has reached. We have pushed him to stay at those levels and he has done that.

“He has worked very hard on his game. We need him fresh and firing for us, the way he holds the ball up and his all-round play is a big part of what we do as a club.

“This is probably one of the reasons why he has won player of the month again, by bringing other players into play and assisting as well as scoring goals.

“I think the only thing he hasn’t scored with yet is his head, but he scores all types of goals from different types of angles.

“I believe that there is a lot more to come from him. I think if he works harder he can get down the sides more.

“I don’t want to take away from what he is good at, but if we add that to his game, we could have a real, real good player on our hands.”

Also nominated were Lincoln winger Anthony Scully, MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine and Sunderland full-back Carl Winchester.