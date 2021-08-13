Morecambe's players are urged to get physical against Shrewsbury Town

The Shrimps’ first home game in League One sees them host a Shrewsbury side who finished 17th last season.

It also reunites Robinson with Shrews boss Steve Cotterill, a former AFC Bournemouth team-mate who is back in the dugout after two spells in hospital last season as a result of Covid-19 and pneumonia.

“I played with Cotts and it’s great to have him back,” Robinson said.

Morecambe defender Liam Gibson has picked up a shoulder injury

“He’s got a team that’s well organised and you know when you face a team like that, it’s hard to break them down.

“They will be hard to play against but we have to make sure we try and impose ourselves on them and do what we’re good at.

“It will be a tough game because they have some big, strong boys and they will be tough at set-plays.

“They have three big boys at the back and we’re going to have to match them strength-wise.”

Liam Gibson (shoulder), Ryan Delaney (knee) and Aaron Wildig (hamstring) are set to miss out as Morecambe play their first game in front of an unrestricted home attendance since February of last year.

Unsurprisingly, Robinson is relishing the return of fans in numbers.

He said: “We’re looking forward to it. We took plenty to Ipswich and Blackburn.

“The support we had was great and it’s important we keep that going.

“The cup win was a bonus, we have to get off the mark with a win in the league.”