Morecambe's players are challenged to toughen up

The Shrimps showed both sides of their game at the weekend with a superb first-half performance which saw them take a 2-0 lead into the break.

However, they then conceded four second-half goals – the last of which was a 93rd-minute winner for the Chairboys.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at Hartlepool United (7pm), Robinson said: “We need to be mentally tougher.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

“We were excellent in the first half and should have been 4-0 up at the break, but they came at us in the second and banged the ball forward like we knew they would and we didn’t handle it.

“The late goals are ridiculous as well and we have to learn.

“We had a chance ourselves just before they scored their fourth but didn’t take it, and while players were moaning about it, we didn’t stop their attack at its source and were far too open and they scored from their own six-yard box.

“People have to step up and we have to work on things like this, me included, otherwise it is going to be a long season.”