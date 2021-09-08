Morecambe players warm up ahead of the English League Cup third round football match between Morecambe and Newcastle United at The Mazuma Stadium in north-west England, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by Martin Rickett / POOL / AFP)

Morecambe's odds to be RELEGATED this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley

Here are Morecambe’s odds to be relegated this season.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 2:08 pm

Morecambe have been one of the favourites to be relegated this season following their promotion to League One and Derek Adams’ departure, however Stephen Robinson’s side have enjoyed a mixed start to life in the third tier (W2 D1 L2) and find themselves in 16th position after five games.

Morecambe have delved deep into the free agent and loan market over the summer, bringing in the likes of Shayon Harrison (free), Greg Leigh (free) and Alfie McCalmont (loan).

The Shrimps will be hoping they can make the most of their time in League One and avoid relegation in their first season.

Here are Morecambe’s odds to be relegated compared to their local rivals...

1. Sunderland

Sky Bet - 100/1 William Hill 50/1 bet365 - 50/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 20/1

Photo: George Wood

3. Portsmouth

Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 33/1 bet365 - 33/1

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Wigan Athletic

Sky Bet - 25/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 25/1

Photo: Lewis Storey

