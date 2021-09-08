Morecambe have been one of the favourites to be relegated this season following their promotion to League One and Derek Adams’ departure, however Stephen Robinson’s side have enjoyed a mixed start to life in the third tier (W2 D1 L2) and find themselves in 16th position after five games.

Morecambe have delved deep into the free agent and loan market over the summer, bringing in the likes of Shayon Harrison (free), Greg Leigh (free) and Alfie McCalmont (loan).

The Shrimps will be hoping they can make the most of their time in League One and avoid relegation in their first season.

Here are Morecambe’s odds to be relegated compared to their local rivals...

