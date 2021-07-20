Morecambe's new general manager hopes everyone can work together

The hope is that the club can build a closer partnership with so-called ‘MFC Family’ groups including the academy, Morecambe Ladies and Girls FC and the Community Sports department.

Those improved relationships formed part of the club’s three-year vision for the future, announced earlier this year.

Building a relationship with the ladies’ team should be second nature to Sadler given he played a role in setting up and growing a similar side at his former club, Harrogate Town AFC.

Morecambe are planning for their first season in League One Picture: Stefan Willoughby

He said: “There’s an established ladies set-up at Morecambe.

“We will be meeting with them in the near future to see how we can move it forward.

“I had experience in setting up the ladies’ team (at Harrogate) and I understand the key difference between the men’s first and the ladies’ first team.

“There are differences but they are there for the same purpose: everyone is here to be as good as they can be.

“The ladies are looking to push on, so having an understanding and appreciation of that helps us because we want to make the ladies’ team successful.

“It can be very beneficial if we have the club, the academy, the community set-up and the ladies all singing from the same hymn sheet and supporting each other: it can only make us stronger.”

The three-year plan, announced in February, saw the club outline its ultimate aim of becoming a competitive and sustainable League One club by 2024.

Next season will see the Shrimps come up against a number of former Premier League clubs, notably Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.

There are also other clubs in the division with high reputations and similar expectations, so establishing themselves in the third tier means a lot of hard work ahead.

On the pitch, Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson and his players go into the new season tipped for relegation: a familiar sensation to anyone connected with Morecambe since their promotion from non-league in 2007.

Off it, there is the need to ensure the Mazuma Stadium is ready to welcome back supporters, as well as generate the funds required to help the club in its first season at League One level.

“The board outlined their three-year plan to the staff and supporters earlier this year,” Sadler said.

“The objective is to be a competitive League One club but the work last year accelerated that a bit.

“It’s now for me to push on and make sure we do drive revenue upwards and make sure we give the playing side the best opportunity.

“We have a plan in place and it’s about getting everything moving forward and working towards that plan.”

At the same time, however, while there is a need to bring in further money, there is also the urge to ensure Morecambe doesn’t forget its community roots in the process

The season ticket initiative, offering decreased prices if targets are hit, as well as Sadler’s desire to form a strong relationship with the Shrimps Trust, should ensure long-standing Morecambe fans won’t be taken for granted on the club’s latest journey.

Sadler said: “It’s one club and one community, and it’s there to serve a purpose.

“Ultimately, the club is there to serve the purpose for its supporters.

“They will be here a long time after we go, having been here a long time before we joined.”