Morecambe's long-serving midfielder announces his departure from the Mazuma Stadium

The 28-year-old’s eight-year stay with the Shrimps is over after more than 250 appearances for the club, the last of which was the play-off final win against Newport County AFC last week.

He joined the club in 2013 following Stockport County’s relegation into the then Conference North.

As well as promotion, Kenyon’s time with the club has included financial issues, relegation battles and a memorable cameo in goal against Northampton Town.

Alex Kenyon's Morecambe spell included a headline-grabbing performance in goal Picture: Nathan Briggs

Writing on social media, Kenyon said: “Who would have thought signing as a 20 year old I’d have been at the club till (sic) today 8 years on. I have loved every minute at the club, there has been so many ups and downs through the years but we’ve been through it all.

“I’d like to thank every single player, staff member and board member for the support and opportunity I’ve had. The experiences I’ve gained while being at the club will last me a lifetime!

“From my league debut, my first ever goal against Burton, my appearances in goal, Coventry away and to finally cap it all off with an appearance and win at Wembley to get the club to league 1!

“Finally I would like to say a massive thank you to you fans who have supported me all the way through the journey!

“Morecambe has been like an extra family to me and you all made me feel part of it straight away. I would like to wish the club good luck for next season and the future!”

Kenyon’s announcement came hours after Yann Songo’o had also revealed he wouldn’t be staying with the club.