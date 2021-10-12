Morecambe's good start to the season could have been even better

Having had last Saturday off with international call-ups causing their game against Cambridge United to be postponed, the Shrimps head to Burton Albion.

Eleven games into their first League One campaign, Robinson’s players sit 13th in the table.

Only MK Dons and Ipswich Town have bettered their 20 goals scored, though at the other end, only four teams have conceded more than their 18.

Morecambe's players have enjoyed a goal-laden start to the season

The manager said: “It’s gone well but I think a lot of people are still surprised at where we are in the table.

“We’re only a few points off Sheffield Wednesday, when you think of the size of that club.

“However, you look at the smaller things that have gone against us; the two penalty decisions at Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham and certain things that have cost us a few more points.

“We have cost ourselves points with individual errors and a few things we can rectify – so although it’s gone well, I think it might have gone better.”

While a couple of refereeing decisions have gone against the Shrimps, they have not helped themselves in one respect.

They have conceded injury-time goals in three league games, turning a potential win at Ipswich Town into a draw, as well as draws with AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers into defeats.

Those extra four points would have seen Morecambe seventh in the table with a quarter of the season gone.

Robinson added: “We can’t control refereeing decisions that have been poor but we’re working on certain aspects like last-minute managing of games and being mentally stronger.

“At this level, you’re going to have boys making mistakes but we’re a whole new squad and nobody knows each other as well as they could do.

“We have had some good results and people have seen we’re a decent side, but it’s up to me to find the balance between attacking and defending.

“It’s fine margins from being a really good side to one looking over your shoulder.

“We’re at the start of something new and I think, if you had asked any Morecambe fan at the start of the season if they were happy with mid-table, four points off ninth, they would have snapped your hand off.”