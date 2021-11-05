Morecambe’s Cole Stockton targets repeat of Wembley victory in the FA Cup this weekend

The two sides meet at the Mazuma Stadium in the first round proper of the FA Cup just a little over five months after they faced each other at Wembley. On that occasion, the two sides were fighting for promotion to League One and it was the Shrimps who prevailed 1-0 thanks to Carlos Mendes Gomes’ extra-time penalty.

For Morecambe, very few players are left from that famous day at Wembley with many seeking pastures new, while manager Derek Adams soon departed for Bradford City – replaced by current incumbent Stephen Robinson.

Stockton is one of the survivors from the promotion-winning team and he will be warning Morecambe’s current squad of the threats Newport.

Cole Stockton in action for Morecambe in the play-off final at Wembley in May

The Welshmen are going well in League Two and currently placed in eighth spot, three points outside of the play-offs. “It was five months ago since we last played and so we know it’s going to be a tough game,” said Stockton, who played the entire 120 minutes at Wembley.

“It was just a very quick turnaround after Wembley.

“The lads who are still here from Wembley, we only had three weeks off and then we were back for pre-season training.

“But big games like that, you just look back at them as a big blur.

“It’s little silly stuff that you remember and remembering Carlos sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and the celebrations after that.