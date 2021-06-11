Morecambe trigger three contract extensions and offer deals to six players

Twelve-month extensions have been taken up on Carlos Mendes Gomes, Aaron Wildig and Freddie Price.

New contracts have been offered to Toumani Diagouraga, Cole Stockton, Liam Gibson, John O’Sullivan, Kelvin Mellor and Kyle Letheren.

It was already known that Yann Songo’o, Alex Kenyon, Nat Knight-Percival and Stephen Hendrie would move on but the club has also confirmed the identities of the other players leaving.

Harry Davis, Mark Halstead, Liam McAlinden, A-Jay Leitch-Smith, Ben Pringle and Jordan Slew will all depart while loanees Ryan Cooney, Brad Lyons and Alex Denny have returned to their respective clubs.

Robinson told the club website: “It’s been a tough week having to make decisions on players very quickly, but we believe we have made the right decisions for the club going forward.

“We decided to speak to each player individually, it’s only fair to the players to do it that way, to let them know where they're at and allow them to move on in their careers.”

Co-chairman, Rod Taylor, added: “It’s been an incredibly busy week, Stephen and Diarmuid (O’Carroll, first-team coach) have hit the ground running looking at both the current squad, securing signatures and looking at new players to come to the Mazuma Stadium.

“After the tremendous season we have just experienced, we would like to thank the players who have left the club for their efforts over the last 12 months.

“As a group, these players have brought the football club to the highest point in its 101-year history.

“I would like to give a special mention to Alex Kenyon for his eight years of service and commitment to Morecambe Football Club, on the pitch, around the club and in the community.

“Football is a harsh business at times but with respect, things have to move on as progress is made.”

Club skipper Sam Lavelle and keeper Andre da Silva Mendes were already under contract until next year.