Morecambe have announced details of two more pre-season friendlies.

The Shrimps will travel to FC United of Manchester on Tuesday, July 9 (7.45pm).

Four days later and they are on the road again when they face Bamber Bridge at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

The announcement follows on from the news last week that Morecambe will travel to Barrow AFC on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm) before hosting Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).