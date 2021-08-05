Robinson replaced Derek Adams this summer, after the former boss departed for Bradford City following the Shrimps’ promotion to League One.

Following Adams’ move, many have predicted Morecambe will see an immediate return to the fourth tier, but Wakefield has a more optimistic take.

“I fancy us to do something over the next couple of years,” he said.

“We can compete this season and we have got a manager who has done stuff that no-one appreciates – but they should.

“If Stephen replicates what he did at Motherwell – getting them into cup finals and into Europe through the league with the smallest budget – then we’ll be in the Championship.”

We have gathered the best of League One’s speculation below...

1. Karl Robinson provides Oxford United transfer update Karl Robinson has said that Oxford United are not yet done in the transfer market this summer. He said: “We’ve still got one or two things to do. We might even look at another defender, maybe a left back.” (BanburyCake) Photo: Richard Heathcote Buy photo

2. Sunderland target yet to decide on his next destination The loan destination of Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison has yet to be decided, with the striker set to stay put at Bramall Lane as the season starts. Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion are also keen on the 18-year-old. (Liam Hoden - @liamhoden) Photo: ALEX PANTLING Buy photo

3. Sheffield Wednesday hoping to sign Championship striker Stoke City’s Lee Gregory is reportedly on Sheffield Wednesday’s list of potential targets this summer. The 32-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County. (Yorkshire Live) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

4. AFC Wimbledon capture Watford forward on loan AFC Wimbledon have confirmed the signing of Watford’s Dapo Mebude on a season-long loan deal. The 20-year-old joined the Hornets last month after his contract with Rangers expired. (Club website) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo