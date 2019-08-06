Morecambe to take part in the newly-rebranded Leasing.com Trophy

The EFL and Leasing.com have announced a three-year deal that will see the car marketplace become the official title sponsor of the EFL Trophy.

The exclusive partnership sees the competition become known as the ‘Leasing.com Trophy’ with immediate effect, with the deal running until the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

As well as the title sponsorship, which encompasses all 127 matches across six rounds, culminating in a showpiece final at Wembley Stadium, Leasing.com will be an official partner with a portfolio of rights across the EFL and the EFL’s digital network.

The competition will continue in the same format, with a prize fund of almost £3m again on offer for a further three seasons, following a recent agreement to continue with the current format by EFL clubs.

EFL chief commercial officer, Ben Wright, said: “The EFL is delighted to welcome Leasing.com to our portfolio of partners at the League ahead of the start of what we all hope is another successful and memorable EFL Trophy campaign.

“With the revised format now firmly established, this competition continues to go from strength to strength and the EFL is looking forward to working with the Leasing.com team as we plot this season’s journey to Wembley and move on to the next chapter of the EFL Trophy’s history.”

David Timmis, founder and MD of Leasing.com, said: “We’re delighted and immensely proud to have secured sponsorship of the EFL Trophy as part of our ongoing brand development campaign for Leasing.com.

“We want Leasing.com to become a household name and what better way to achieve that than to sponsor one of the most high-profile tournaments in English football?

“The EFL Trophy continues to grow every year and has huge potential, so it’s a perfect partnership and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”

Morecambe begin their group campaign on September 3 with a trip to Blackpool (7.30pm).

Wolves’ U21s visit the Globe Arena on October 1 (7.45pm), followed by another home game against Carlisle United on November 12 (7.45pm).