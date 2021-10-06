Morecambe striker shortlisted for League One monthly award

The Morecambe striker is on the four-man list after netting five goals in as many appearances last month.

Chief among them were his long-distance turn and lob in the defeat against AFC Wimbledon, as well as his 25-yard strike in their victory against Lincoln City.

Cole Stockton is shortlisted for September's League One player of the month prize

Stockton will be looking to make it back-to-back awards, having won the August prize as Morecambe adapt to life in the third tier.

Joining the 27-year-old in being nominated are Lincoln winger Anthony Scully, MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine and Sunderland full-back Carl Winchester.

The winner will be announced on Friday morning.