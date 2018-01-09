Morecambe striker Callum Lang nominated for player of the month award

Morecambe striker Callum Lang has been nominated for the League Two player of the month award.

The Wigan loanee scored five goals in 263 minutes on the pitch in December as he became a firm favourite at the Globe Arena.

Smart finishes against Mansfield and Yeovil were bettered by the vision the 19-year-old showed to pick out the top corner against Notts County.

Lang is up against Lincoln big man Matt Rhead, Luton defender Alan Sheehan and Colchester United midfielder Sammie Szmodics with the winner announced on Friday.

Port Vale’s Neil Aspin, Lincoln boss Danny Cowley, Luton’s Nathan Jones and Colchester’s John McGreal are up for the managerial award.