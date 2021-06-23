Morecambe squad has had little time to reflect on Wembley victory

Under new manager Stephen Robinson the Shrimps’ players are due to return to pre-season training on Thursday, three-and-a-half weeks after beating Newport County AFC in the play-off final at Wembley.

As well as a return to training, Thursday also sees the fixtures for the new season released with Morecambe competing in League One for the first time.

“There hasn’t really been much chance to relax,” Stockton said.

Cole Stockton is one of last season's promotion winners to sign a new deal with Morecambe

“It’s been hard to switch off because I’ve been trying to sort out my future and there’s next season coming up soon, so it’s been difficult.”

“You’ve got to keep yourself in shape, which we did last season, because we were in near enough every day.

“Derek Adams (former boss) had us in on Sundays, so even after a journey back from London on the Saturday, we’d be in for a cool down the next day.

“It was tough mentally as well because we were on 80 per cent pay and in every day for training, so the demands were high.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m crying about it because, although it was a tough season, it paid off for us in the last game.”

Stockton ended last season with 15 goals, seeing him one behind top scorer Carlos Mendes Gomes.

He won the club’s players’ player of the season and became the first out-of-contract player to sign fresh terms on offer.

In his case, the 27-year-old was handed a two-year contract amid interest from other clubs.

“I was delighted to get that sorted,” Stockton said. “I wanted to stay part of it after helping the club get promoted and I wanted to test myself in League One.

“The change of manager delayed it a little bit, and although I had other offers, as soon as I heard how much they wanted to keep me, it was a little bit of a no-brainer.

“It’s been a bit of a rush to be honest because we were in the play-offs, so we finished later than everyone else, and I think we’ll have had 24 days off before we’re back again.”