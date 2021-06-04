Morecambe skipper's gratitude towards departing manager

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that Adams had departed the Mazuma Stadium, fewer than 72 hours after the Shrimps won promotion through the League Two play-offs.

It is understood the Scot will be taking up the vacant role at Bradford City, having been heavily linked with that position since the end of the regular season.

Lavelle was promoted to the captaincy when Adams replaced Jim Bentley in November 2019 and admitted confirmation of his exit was not a great surprise.

Sam Lavelle skippered Morecambe to victory at Wembley

He said: “As players, we all see the rumours and speculation in the papers.

“I can’t say I’m shocked. The timing of it may be a little strange but I wish him all the best.

“He’s done brilliantly for me personally and I can’t thank him enough.

“I think he’s developed me as a player and I’ve become more of a leader.

“He’s allowed me to captain Morecambe into League One, which I never thought would happen when I signed.”

Adams had previously outlined how he wanted to dispose of the ‘little old Morecambe’ tag associated with the club.

Rather than looking over their shoulders as had been the norm in recent years, they spent the 2020/21 season battling for automatic promotion before winning at Wembley.

“He said when he came in that he wanted to change the mentality of the club and he’s done that,” added Lavelle.

“The mentality and the whole ethos of the club, the staff and the players has completely changed.

“Now we’re looking forward to competing in League One and everyone has to be thankful for what he has done.”