Morecambe skipper: Season was summed up by Wembley victory

Three-and-a-half weeks after victory at Wembley and the Shrimps are due to return to training this week ahead of their first League One season.

There won’t be as many familiar faces with manager Derek Adams now at Bradford City and a sizeable number of last season’s line-up having departed.

At present, only Lavelle, Kyle Letheren, Toumani Diagouraga, Aaron Wildig, Cole Stockton and Carlos Mendes Gomes are left of the Wembley matchday squad, along with youngsters Freddie Price and Andre Da Silva Mendes.

Sam Lavelle led Morecambe to promotion

Wembley remains fresh in the mind however with Lavelle admitting: “It was typical of our season.

“We didn’t play our best. We weren’t good going forward and we didn’t create many chances but we found a way to win it.

“Again, it just showed there weren’t any easy games but we managed to win with only 30 or 40 per cent possession.”