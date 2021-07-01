Morecambe sign Rangers teenage winger Josh McPake on a season's loan

Josh McPake playing for Harrogate Town against Morecambe last season

Robinson, previously in charge at Motherwell, has signed Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan for the season.

The 19-year-old has yet to play for Rangers' first-team but has played in Scotland on loan at Dundee and Morton.

McPake is no stranger to English football either, with him playing 23 games for Harrogate Town in League Two last season - he faced Morecambe in March.

Before heading to Morecambe, McPake signed a new contract with Rangers until 2024 - the loan at the Mazuma Stadium seen as a big part of his development.

Robinson said: "Josh is a boy I’ve kept close tabs on from Scotland.

"He’s had a couple of loans now which is good, and I can see him getting better and better with each minute of football.

"Towards the end of his loan at Harrogate last season, he scored goals and he’s somebody that can play anywhere across the front three.

"He creates chances and he’s a really exciting signing for us.

“He’s still young, they think very highly of him at Rangers and Steven Gerrard and the staff have been brilliant letting us have him so we’re grateful that we’ve got him here and I think the fans will enjoy watching him."

Rangers' head of academy Craig Mulholland told his club's official website: "There were a number of options available to Josh.