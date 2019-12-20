Morecambe players celebrate a Kevin Ellison goal in 2016

Morecambe's team of the decade

As the decade draws to a close we asked Morecambe fans to select their Shrimps XI based on players who had figured for the club between 2010 and 2019.

It was a decade which saw a play-off semi-final defeat, the move to the Globe Arena, and the club maintain EFL status despite a number of challenges. From the votes cast, this is the Morecambe team of the decade. Scroll through the pages for the XI.

Keeper, captain, caretaker boss and keeping coach. His stay has included a goal against Portsmouth and a man-of-the-match display at Coventry as the Shrimps avoided relegation

1. Barry Roache

Keeper, captain, caretaker boss and keeping coach. His stay has included a goal against Portsmouth and a man-of-the-match display at Coventry as the Shrimps avoided relegation
The former Bury defender joined Morecambe in 2008.. He spent eight years with the club, making more than 300 appearances before leaving in the summer of 2016.

2. Andy Parrish

The former Bury defender joined Morecambe in 2008.. He spent eight years with the club, making more than 300 appearances before leaving in the summer of 2016.
The central defender joined the Shrimps in the summer of 2010 following spells with Crewe, Tranmere and Northampton. He spent four years with the club

3. Chris McCready

The central defender joined the Shrimps in the summer of 2010 following spells with Crewe, Tranmere and Northampton. He spent four years with the club
Having spent time on loan with the Shrimps in the 2013/14 season, the centre-half made the move permanent that summer. He spent three years with the club

4. Ryan Edwards

Having spent time on loan with the Shrimps in the 2013/14 season, the centre-half made the move permanent that summer. He spent three years with the club
