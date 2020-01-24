Morecambe’s sixth January signing as former Crewe, Millwall and Motherwell defender signs on with the Shrimps

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made his sixth signing of the January transfer window after bringing in defender Christian Mbulu.

The 23-year-old has joined the Shrimps, initially, until the end of the season following the end of his short-term deal with Crewe Alexandra.

The 6ft 3in centre-half, who counts Millwall and Motherwell among his former clubs, has already played against Morecambe this season.

He was part of the Crewe side which won 5-0 at Gresty Road in November, one of seven league and cup appearances he made for the club after joining them in October.

Nevertheless, regular first-team football was hard to come by.

Mbulu told the Morecambe website: “I’m delighted to get it over the line, for me now it’s just about getting in the team and getting some game time.

“Really, the side has been on the up recently, getting some decent results, and hopefully we can push on and get up the table.

“I only live down the road, which makes it easy to concentrate on football. I can stay behind and do extra when I need to with no problems at all.

“Crewe were doing well but the main thing for a player is to play, so when you’re not playing all the time it’s frustrating.

“I didn’t get the game time I wanted and the gaffer here was willing to offer me that so it’s a good move for me.”

Mbulu’s senior career began at Brentwood Town, for whom he played two seasons before making the switch to Millwall on his 19th birthday in 2015.

He spent three years with the club but his only senior football in that time came via a loan spell with Braintree Town.

Having been released by Millwall in 2018, he signed a one-year contract with Motherwell and began well, only to suffer a detached retina and torn hamstring tendon in quick succession, cutting his season short.

He was again released at the end of the 2018/19 season but handed an extended trial at Crewe last summer.

Nevertheless, despite playing in a number of friendlies, he was not initially offered a contract by the club.

That, however, changed in the autumn of last year.

A number of injuries at Gresty Road saw Mbulu offered a short-term deal until January with him making four league appearances, as well as playing two FA Cup games and an EFL Trophy tie.

Mbulu follows Ryan Cooney, Adam Phillips, Toumani Diagouraga, Jordan Slew and Christoffer Mafoumbi in joining the Shrimps as Adams revamps his squad.