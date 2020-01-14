Morecambe’s Burnley loanee Adam Phillips reflects on his man-of-the-match display against Colchester United

Morecambe loanee Adam Phillips believes the Shrimps will soon climb the League Two table if they replicate their second-half display against Colchester United.

The Burnley loanee capped his debut with the second-half equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Globe Arena, setting them up for Tuesday’s home game with Port Vale.

Phillips’ goal and all-round performance saw him named man of the match as the point lifted Morecambe off the foot of the division.

“I think we were unfortunate not to win in the end,” he said on collecting his award after the match.

“If we keep playing like that I’m sure the wins will come.

“We were a bit disappointed after the game but if we take that second-half performance into Tuesday, I think we’ll be fine.

“We created a lot of chances, we just need to put a few more in the back of the net and get three points on Tuesday.”

Phillips was one of four players making their debuts for the club last weekend.

Fellow Burnley youngster Ryan Cooney also started, along with Toumani Diagouraga and Jordan Slew.

They were four of six changes to the side beaten at Bradford City on New Year’s Day after a week of training with their new team-mates.

Phillips and Cooney might have already known each other but the former Liverpool youngster could also count upon a familiar face to help him settle in.

“I know Tom Brewitt because he was at Liverpool with me,” Phillips said.

“He made me feel welcome but all the lads have been brilliant really and have been nice to get on with.

“The lads have made me feel welcome and I’m enjoying it.”