Morecambe’s Alex Kenyon believes players are adapting well to new boss Derek Adams

Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon has admitted it took some time for the players to get used to a new manager at the Globe Arena.

All bar club captain Barry Roche had only played under Jim Bentley before his eight-and-a-half-year stint in charge came to a conclusion at the end of October.

Derek Adams’ arrival has, consequently, seen the Shrimps’ squad have to become accustomed to a new voice and a different approach.

Five league games in charge have brought five points, three of them coming with the win against Newport County AFC last weekend to lift the Shrimps off the bottom of the League Two table.

“Everyone’s adapted well,” Kenyon said.

“It’s always going to be a slow process to adapt - and a very strange one.

“There’s going to be some people unhappy because they aren’t playing, they aren’t in the squad; I don’t know.

“If you’re playing, it’s up to you to keep your shirt; that second-half performance proves we’re good enough and shouldn’t be where we are.”

As well as adapting to a new manager, Kenyon also had to take on a different role against Newport at the weekend.

Suspensions for Ritchie Sutton and Sam Lavelle meant the midfielder dropped back into the centre of defence alongside Steve Old, the only recognised central defender available.

In common with their team-mates, Morecambe’s central defensive partnership had a difficult opening 45 minutes playing against Jamille Matt and Padraig Amond.

However, after the break, Morecambe’s dominance of the match resulted in a much more serene second period.

“It’s not easy against Matt and Amond up front but the two of them defended well,” Adams said.

“I thought it was a difficult first half but, second half, when we played on the front foot and got the ball into dangerous areas, it helped both Old and Kenyon but they did their work extremely well.”