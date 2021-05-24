Morecambe reveal ticket information for their play-off final against Newport County AFC

The Shrimps have been given 3,949 tickets for the match against Newport County AFC at Wembley (3pm).

They booked their place in the final after seeing off Tranmere Rovers in their two-legged semi-final, while Newport edged out Forest Green Rovers.

The tickets are split across three pricing categories with a concession rate for those aged 65 and over or 16 and under.

Wembley hosts Morecambe's play-off final with Newport County AFC next Monday

Category one prices are £45 for adults and £22.50 for concessions, dropping to £35 and £17.50 in category two and £25 and £12.50 for category three.

The price categories will be sold on a first come first served basis and are subject to availability.

However, tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster and won’t be available to purchase in person at the club’s ticket office.

That said, the club will retain a small number of tickets in order to engage with fans unable to book online.

Tickets will go on sale from 12pm today until 8am on Wednesday for 2020/21 and 2019/20 season ticket holders, as well as 2020/21 iFollow subscribers.

They will be emailed a guide on how to set up a Ticketmaster account, which should be done no later than 11am on Monday.

The 2020/21 and 2019/20 season ticket holders can purchase a maximum of two tickets, while the iFollow subscribers can buy a maximum of one ticket.

Any additional tickets required will have to be purchased under the general sale period, which starts from 9am this Wednesday.

Again, fans will need to set up an account at www.ticketmaster.co.uk before being able to purchase a ticket.

They can buy a maximum of one ticket and there will be postcode checks made on ticket sales.

In terms of disabled admission, a number of wheelchair and ambulant disabled tickets with accompanying personal assistant tickets available.

These are sold under the same periods of sale but are available only from Morecambe Football Club.

There will be a £2.40 booking fee for every ticket sold online or over the phone and a £1.25 charge for digital delivery of tickets purchased.

Should the club be required to send out tickets by post, a £2.50 charge applies for first class signed for mail or £5 for registered post.

Anyone encountering problems accessing a Ticketmaster account should phone the club on 01524 411797 or email [email protected] for assistance.