Morecambe reveal ticket information for play-off home leg with Tranmere Rovers

A limited number of supporters will be allowed to attend the match at the Mazuma Stadium on Sunday, May 23 (12.30pm).

That follows the government’s announcement on Monday that sporting venues across England will be able to welcome back spectators from the start of next week.

The EFL then confirmed on Tuesday that play-off semi-finals will be for home fans only but each final will be for the supporters of both competing teams on the day.

The Mazuma Stadium is set to welcome back Morecambe fans on May 23

In Morecambe’s case, subject to final approval from the club’s Safety Advisory Group, they expect to allow 1,558 home fans inside the ground.

Season ticket holders will have first priority and can register for tickets by completing a form on the club website by 12pm on Thursday, May 13.

That can be reached at www.morecambefc.com/news/2021/may/playoff-ticket-details/

They will receive confirmation of their application with details of how to pay, which must be done by 12pm on Friday, May 14.

Because of Covid-19 protocols, fans with tickets will be asked to sit in the allotted seat specified on their ticket.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale from 12pm on Saturday, May 15 with fans able to buy one adult and one child ticket per transaction.

Those tickets will be available at www.morecambefc.com or over the phone on 01524 411797 (option one).

All tickets will bear the name of the attendee and only the named person on a ticket will be allowed entry to the ground.

Anyone aged 14 and over must bring ID such as a passport, copy of their birth certificate or a driving licence in order to comply with NHS Track and Trace regulations.

For seated areas, it costs £24 for adults, £20 for over-65s and 18 to 22-year-olds, and £6 for under-14s and those aged 14 to 17.

Standing areas cost £19 for adults, £15 for over-65s and 18 to 22-year-olds, and £6 for under-14s and 14 to 17-year-olds.

Anyone aged under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.