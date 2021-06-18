Morecambe reveal how and when supporters can purchase season tickets under their innovative new scheme

They can be purchased online or via the club shop at the Mazuma Stadium, which will be open from 10am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Having outlined their desire to sell season tickets at a reduced price, the club has outlined how the process will work.

Buyers will be charged the lowest fee as if the club has surpassed the highest sales target set.

Morecambe hope to attract a high number of season ticket holders for their first campaign at League One level

Should the club fall short of their targets, then season ticket holders will be contacted to pay the balance prior to the opening fixture of the campaign.

Season ticket holders who completed the refund options survey and chose to receive a season ticket for 2021/22 will have theirs automatically reserved.

A club statement said: “We will be issuing ongoing updates with regards to the number of season tickets sold, as we move towards our targets.

“The club would like to thank our supporters for the overwhelming response to the 2020-21 season ticket refund survey, in which a hugely significant amount of money will be donated to the ‘Raise The Roof’ campaign - details of which we hope to share with you very soon.”

As previously outlined, prices have been broken down into three different levels depending on whether more than 500, 750 or 1,000 season tickets have been purchased.

In terms of standing season tickets, U14s will pay a flat fee of £20 while 14 to 17-year-olds will be charged £50.

For 18 to 22-year-olds, the price will be £130 for more than 500 season tickets sold, £125 for more than 750 and £120 for more than 1,000.

Adult and concessionary rates will start at £195 before dropping to £175 and £150 if the targets are hit.

As for seated season tickets in blocks C2, D and E, it will again be £20 for U14s but £70 for 14 to 17-year-olds.

The 18 to 22-year-old supporter’s fee starts at £205 before potentially dropping to £200 and then £195.

Adults and concessions begin at £300 but could be reduced to £275 and then to £250.

Season tickets for block C premier will cost a flat £420 across all age groups and all levels of demand as they include suite access, which isn’t included in the other deals.

Season ticket holders in blocks C1 and C2 will be contacted by the club to discuss their options.