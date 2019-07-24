Morecambe re-sign Shaun Miller on a season-long loan deal from Crewe Alexandra

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says he is looking forward to working with Shaun Miller again after the striker rejoined the club.

The 31-year-old has moved back to the Globe Arena on a season-long loan from Crewe Alexandra.

Miller scored 16 goals in 34 league and cup starts for the Shrimps in the 2015/16 season before joining Carlisle United and then moving back to Crewe, where his professional career began.

Bentley said: “Shaun is a very good player who did really well for us when he was here previously.

“He’s a goalscorer and a decent all-round player who can create goals too.

“He’s a good professional who we’ve kept in touch with since he left and actually tried to sign him on loan during the January window.

“I’m really pleased we have secured him on loan for the season and hope he is as successful as he was last time he was here.

“He knows how the club works, he knows a lot of the staff and players that are still here and we know him and how he works.

“We are all looking forward to working with Shaun again and wish him the best of luck for the 2019/2020 season.”

Miller’s signing followed news that one of the club’s Academy youngsters, Ibrahim Bakare, has been added to the first-team squad.

Bentley said: “After a slow start Ibrahim has done well in his first year as a scholar and has kicked again during pre-season.

“Although he was only 17 in May he is physically strong, has an aggressive approach to defending and a will to win.

“There is plenty of potential with Ibrahim and if he continues to work hard, listen to the coaches around him and apply himself right in everything he does, I’m sure he can continue to fulfil that potential and become a good player in the years to come.”