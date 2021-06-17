Morecambe promotion winner completes Accrington Stanley switch

The 27-year-old had been one of six out-of-contract players offered fresh terms by new Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson.

However, he has opted to rejoin Stanley, having had two loan spells with the club in the 2014/15 and 2016/17 seasons.

O’Sullivan told the Accrington website: “John (Coleman, Stanley boss) and Jimmy (Bell, assistant) have always got the best out of me, they know me best.

“I have had two good loan spells at Accrington and I played some of my best football last season so hopefully I can carry this on. I can’t wait for the season to start now.”

Having been brought to the Shrimps by former boss Jim Bentley in 2019, O’Sullivan played 86 times for the club, scoring eight goals.

His final appearance as a Morecambe player came as an extra-time sub in the play-off final win against Newport County AFC at the end of May.

Having been out for more than a month with a hamstring injury, he played a pivotal role in the win as he was fouled for the decisive penalty.

Announcing his departure on social media, O’Sullivan wrote: “I would like to thank everybody associated with Morecambe Football Club.

“All the players and the staff have been a joy to work with. And especially the fans. Thank you for everything.

“I gave my all from the first game until the last and we achieved one of the greatest days of my life.

“I will never forget this season and it will live with me forever. Best of luck in the future and thank you for everything.”