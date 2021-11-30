Morecambe players have lessons to learn going into Buxton FA Cup trip

The Shrimps travel to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Buxton on Saturday for their round two meeting.

The trip to Silverlands has been chosen for live TV coverage with Robinson’s players facing the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

They go there smarting from last weekend’s 4-0 loss against MK Dons at the Mazuma Stadium, a result which saw them drop to 20th in the table.

Morecambe loanee midfilder Callum Jones was one of the few bright spots against MK Dons

It was a day when Morecambe’s defensive issues reared their head again with three of the Dons’ four goals eminently avoidable.

Robinson said: “They need to learn quickly because we’re repeating ourselves over and over again.

“Some people need to learn what they are very good at. The hardest bit of football is simplicity and realising what you’re good at – and some think they’re good at certain things that they’re not.

“We’ve tried to help them and will continue to try to help them, and they need to learn quickly.”

All in all, last Saturday’s defeat at a very cold and blustery Mazuma Stadium was a thoroughly miserable experience for everyone associated with the Shrimps.

With problems in defence and especially in attack, given the absence of top scorer Cole Stockton, the only relative bright spot came in midfield.

Alfie McCalmont, Callum Jones and Shane McLoughlin combined well, the former coming closest to pulling a goal back for the Shrimps.

Discussing his midfielders’ collective display, Robinson said: “I said to them afterwards I felt sorry for them for that (team) performance.

“They didn’t get what they should have done from other players on the pitch.

“They didn’t get the hold-up play, they didn’t get the runs, they didn’t get the work ethic until it was too late.

“They showed that at 2-0 down, they showed the work ethic and desire at 2-0 down which is too late.

“They need to do that right from the start. We did that for 10 minutes, created chances, and then for some reason, decided to sit off.”