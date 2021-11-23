Morecambe players are challenged to build upon their three points at Fleetwood Town

Cole Stockton’s stunning strike at Highbury gave the Shrimps their first league win since their defeat of Lincoln City at the Mazuma Stadium at the end of September.

Robinson is looking for more of the same when they host Charlton Athletic this evening before facing MK Dons on Saturday.

Robinson said: “With the FA Cup victory over Newport, it’s two wins from three which is a step in the right direction and we have to continue that momentum.

Cole Stockton again took centre stage with his weekend winner

“We have proved time and time again that we can compete with any team in this league.

“On Saturday, we had so much energy that we looked like we were back to where we were six weeks ago when we pressed and pumped, and we nicked the ball off people which was great.

“I don’t think we have been lacking in confidence but sometimes you need a win to spark you. The boys believe in what we are doing and we have to build on that now.

“We haven’t put together a run of wins at the moment. We have been winning one, drawing one and losing one with no real consistency in terms of results or being able to pick the same side, but there is a lot of positivity around the place at the moment from the top to the bottom and we need to build on that too.”