Morecambe pair Andrew Tutte and Adam Buxton can leave the Shrimps

Morecambe have confirmed that Andrew Tutte and Adam Buxton have been made available to find new clubs.

Twenty-four hours after bringing in four players, Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams has continued to overhaul his squad by allowing the duo to leave if an opportunity presents itself.

Tutte (29) joined the club in June 2018 after being released by Bury.

However, injuries affected his first season as he only featured on 21 occasions, scoring twice in the process.

This season has brought another 14 outings but he hasn’t figured for the club since scoring in Adams’ first game in charge; November’s EFL Trophy win against Carlisle United.

Buxton (27) signed last summer following his departure from Tranmere Rovers.

Initially viewed as a replacement for Zak Mills, he has made 16 appearances with only 10 of those being starts.

He has now been given the chance to leave after failing to figure at all under Adams; his last game was in Jim Bentley’s final match in charge at Stevenage on October 26.