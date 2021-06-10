Morecambe midfielder reveals he has left the club

The midfielder, fresh from a man-of-the-match performance in the play-off final with Newport County AFC, has been widely tipped to link up again with former Shrimps boss Derek Adams at Bradford City.Writing on social media, he said: “Shrimps fans what can I say! Its (sic) only been 1 year, but what a year. We’ve achieved something nobody expected.

“To the staff and my teammates thank you so much for everything you have done for me and for allowing us to create some great memories.

Yann Songo'o (centre) celebrates promotion last week

“To the fans; it was amazing to share these memories with you all. Its (sic) been a hard year for you, so having you with us at Wembley for the final game will stay with me forever.

“Now onto the next chapter. Wishing you all the luck for next season.”

Songo’o joined Morecambe in September last year, making 45 league and cup appearances and scoring six goals.