Morecambe midfielder puts pen to paper on a new contract

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, following Cole Stockton in agreeing fresh terms at the Mazuma Stadium.

“I’m delighted to get Toumani signed up and he is a really big signing for us,” he told the club website.

Toumani Diagouraga has signed a new contract

“He is a player who covers a vast amount of ground and is getting better with age.

“He was excellent last season and his experience in the game will be important and at the same time help our younger players at League One level.”

Diagouraga was one of seven arrivals at the club in January 2020 as former boss Derek Adams overhauled the squad in a bid to avoid relegation.

He made 43 appearances, scoring three goals, as well as producing a number of assists and dominant performances.

Diagouraga added: “After gaining promotion I wanted to see the ride out and carry on with the club in League One.

“I spoke to the manager and when you speak to him and see what he’s done with Motherwell you know he's an excellent manager.

“It was an unbelievable experience at Wembley to end last season. For us to do what we did throughout the campaign and then do it at Wembley showed that it was no fluke, we deserved it and we managed to seal promotion in the end.

“The best way to go up is through the play-offs, although when we found ourselves in there after the disappointment of missing out on the automatics, we had to dust ourselves off and get the job done.

“I was in League One two or three seasons ago and there are a lot of bigger teams with bigger budgets that we’ll have to face this season.

“That's not new for us though, if we stick together I’m sure we can get points on the board and do well.

“Everyone had written us off last year so we’ll just continue to work hard, do our best and see where that leaves us.”