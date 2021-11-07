Morecambe matchwinner is happy to be back playing again

The midfielder came off the bench midway through the second half of Saturday’s tie with Newport County AFC at the Mazuma Stadium, scoring the only goal with his first touch.

It was only his fifth appearance of the campaign with injuries and illness having limited his involvement so far.

The 29-year-old said: “The main thing was to win the game. Conditions were really difficult and Newport are a good side.

Aaron Wildig scores Morecambe's winning goal on Saturday

“The aim was to come on and impact the game and, thankfully, the first touch fell to me and I could put it in the net.

“It’s been a difficult period. Coming off the back of last season, getting promoted, I thought I did OK pre-season but I had no rhythm.

“I got a hamstring injury, then I got ill which was a big setback, and then, the first game back (at Burton Albion), I rolled my ankle. That’s football, it’s up and down.”

Now in his seventh full season with the Shrimps, Wildig has built a reputation as a box-to-box midfielder capable of scoring goals.

Last season brought a career-high tally of 10 in 46 appearances, including the goal against Tranmere Rovers that took Morecambe to Wembley for the League Two promotion play-off final.

His goal against Newport was a classic midfielder’s goal, making a late run into the area and slotting home, unmarked, from close range.

“In previous years, I’ve missed a few one-on-ones,” he admitted.

“Since about a season-and-a-half ago, I think I’ve started to put a few away.

“Hopefully, I can help out over the next few months.”

Wildig’s goal means Morecambe are one win away from back-to-back appearances in round three of the FA Cup, having failed to reach that stage for 18 years until last season.

The wins against Maldon and Tiptree and Solihull Moors brought a trip to Chelsea, who ran out 4-0 winners in January on their way to the final.

While happy to have featured at Stamford Bridge, Wildig felt for the supporters who were unable to attend as a result of the pandemic.

He said: “It was a good occasion but it wasn’t what it should have been, it was a bit like a reserve game.

“It would be nice to go and play a big club, and give the fans a day out.

“It’s all about getting on a little cup run. Let’s hope for a good draw and hopefully get to the third round.”