Morecambe manager's stern words after Wycombe Wanderers defeat

After leading 2-0 at half-time and causing Wycombe a host of problems, the Shrimps were second best after the break and fell to a 4-3 defeat after Curtis Thompson’s 93rd minute winner.

Robinson, who was shown a red card by the referee in the second half after Wycombe’s third goal, was left fuming with the result afterwards.

He said: “Everything we did well in the first half, we didn’t do in the second. We didn’t do the basics right.

Adam Phillips was one of Morecambe's scorers at the weekend

“We did them really well in the first half, against a really good team, and made them look average. Everything we did in the first half, we didn’t do in the second half.

“First half we were compact, first half we won set plays, we won headers, we won tackles, we passed the ball, second half we just didn’t do that.

“At 2-0, I just didn’t see them scoring, I didn’t see them scoring any goals, but we dropped deeper and deeper, we lost first contacts and they landed on every single second ball.

“In the first half we won every first contact, we landed on every second ball, and we passed the ball.

“We carved them open at times with our passing, it should have been 4-0 at half-time.

“We’ve got to learn quickly. You can’t score three goals away from home and lose the game, you simply can’t.”