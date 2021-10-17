Morecambe manager vows to cut out their costly mistakes

After getting off to a perfect start with Liam Gibson hammering the Shrimps into an early lead, Robinson’s side once again conceded three goals as Burton took the points at the Pirelli Stadium despite a late Cole Stockton header.

Robinson said: “Some of the individual errors are very, very hard to justify, and very, very hard to change on the training pitch.

“I can’t question the players’ desire, or their fitness levels, but the goals that are being scored against us are crazy individual errors.

Cole Stockton's late goal proved consolation for Morecambe

“It’s a work in progress, I am fully, fully aware of what needs to be done and what needs more and more work.

“You shouldn’t score two and three goals away from home like we have done lately and lose both games.

“Their concentration and mentality has to change, and that’s up to me, I have to change that.

“The coaching staff are working tirelessly to do that and we will continue to do that. We will get it right, I’m determined with it.”

Morecambe have also confirmed the rearranged date for their match with Cambridge United at the Mazuma Stadium.

The two sides should have met on October 9, only for the game to be postponed as a result of international call-ups for Shrimps trio Jokull Andresson, Alfie McCalmont and Ryan McLaughlin.

It will be played on Tuesday, November 2 (7.45pm).