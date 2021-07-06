Morecambe manager targets five further signings ahead of the new season

The Shrimps are presently away on a week-long training camp in Worcester as they get ready for their first campaign at League One level.

Robinson has been a busy man since replacing Derek Adams as manager last month, having brought in nine players on a combination of loan and permanent deals.

Speaking to the club website, Robinson revealed there would be more incomings shortly.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson

He said: “We’ve managed to retain all the players we wanted, probably outside of Carlos (Mendes Gomes) which was something the club couldn’t turn down.

“It was a good deal for the boy and a great deal for the football club, so we’re going into it quietly confident.

“We’re building a squad. We’re still, I think, five short of being really competitive but we’re in the process of building on it.

“We’ve got two boys here with us that will be announced later on in the week and we’ve got three boys training with us that we’re looking at closely but haven’t made decisions on yet.

“Obviously you’re casting the net far and wide. After three weeks, we can narrow it down to specifics, what we feel the squad’s missing and where we can improve it.”

The club has also announced details of its Papa John's Trophy group stage matches in 2021/22.

They begin with a home game against Everton U21s on September 14, followed by a trip to Hartlepool United on October 30.

The final group game brings Carlisle United to the Mazuma Stadium on November 9. All matches kick off at 7pm with ticketing and stadium access information to be revealed in due course.