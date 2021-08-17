Morecambe manager keeps his feet on the ground ahead of Rotherham United's visit

Having drawn at promotion favourites Ipswich Town and beaten Championship opposition in Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup, the Shrimps earned a first win as a League One club in beating Shrewsbury Town last weekend.

Victory, and the manner of it with Morecambe’s desire to play passing football on the front foot, meant the home fans among a crowd of 3,772 went away more than happy on Saturday evening.

“We have to temper expectations,” Robinson warned.

Toumani Diagouraga's display against Shrewsbury Town was praised by Stephen Robinson

“We are a new side, a new team to this division, and we’re a club trying to be sustainable. We will enjoy it but there’s a long way to go.

“We probably have one of the lowest budgets in the league and put almost a new squad together from scratch.

“We will have spells where it won’t be very good but we will have to stick together.”

They are back in action tonight when Rotherham United visit the Mazuma Stadium (7.45pm).

That will be another tough test for Robinson’s players as they welcome a Millers squad aiming for an immediate return to the Championship.

The manager said: “It’s another difficult game on Tuesday against a team that’s come down from the Championship.

“They are a very good side: big, strong, physical and I’ve worked with some of their players.

“They have a really strong athletic side, so we will have to match that before we play our football.”

Seventeen players have joined Morecambe over the summer following Robinson’s appointment as successor to Derek Adams.

However, it was three of those who were with the club last season who stood out in the win against Shrewsbury.

While Ryan Cooney took home the man of the match award, Cole Stockton scored his fourth goal in a week after Adam Phillips’ penalty broke the deadlock.

Just as effective was Toumani Diagouraga, who dominated midfield and whose through ball generated Morecambe’s spot-kick.

Robinson said: “I could watch him all day, he makes the game look easy.

“Some of our young boys – Alfie McCalmont, Shane McLoughlin, Callum Jones – learning from him in midfield must be an absolute pleasure.

“He controls the game, he controls the tempo of the game and he’s vital to us.

“Seventeen players have signed and that understanding, that blend, is vital.

“We’ve been really unlucky with two injuries (Jon Obika and Jonah Ayunga), otherwise we could have rotated more up front.

“If we keep everyone fit, then I think we will keep improving.”