Morecambe manager Jim Bentley hopes to be Carabao Cup giantkillers at Burton Albion

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has told his players to enjoy the occasion as they travel to Burton Albion for their League Cup second-round tie.

The Shrimps head to the Pirelli Stadium tonight for a meeting with last year’s semi-finalists.

Bentley’s players have already caused one surprise with victory at Mansfield Town in the first round, so the manager hopes lightning can strike twice.

He said: “They don’t get any easier, going to a team in the league above us.

“We’re playing League One opposition, a Championship club recently, but we weren’t expected to beat Mansfield.

“It’s a free shot, there’s nothing expected of us, so we can go there, play our stuff and try to get into the next round.

“At the end of the day, anything can happen – they are the outright favourites and we’ll give it our best.”

As with the first-round tie at Mansfield, the Shrimps head into the game on the back of a league defeat.

This time, they head to Burton hoping to make amends for Saturday’s 3-2 loss against Exeter City.

Having struggled with their attacking play this season, Morecambe scored two excellent goals.

However, after consecutive clean sheets, they conceded three poor goals from a defensive standpoint.

“It’s about making sure we’re solid at the back and better than we were on Saturday,” Bentley said.

“I think there’s more in our locker but we’ll have to be good at both ends against Burton.”