Morecambe manager Jim Bentley has a problem to solve

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has a problem to solve when they travel to Cambridge United tomorrow.

The Shrimps head to the Abbey Stadium for their penultimate game of the season on the back of Easter Monday’s 4-0 victory against Cheltenham Town at the Globe Arena.

Bentley had sprung a surprise that day by opting to leave out Carlisle United loanee Richie Bennett in favour of Vadaine Oliver up front.

However, the decision was vindicated as Oliver opened the scoring and strike partner Aaron Collins also found the net as the Shrimps climbed to 18th in League Two.

Oliver’s goal took him to four this season, one behind Bennett who has become a fans’ favourite since arriving in January.

“Richie was rested because he’s put a lot of hard work in since he’s come to the club,” said Bentley.

“The impact which himself and Aaron have had has been brilliant but he’s been struggling with a knee.

“It was an opportunity to get Vadaine a start because he’s been training well.”

Monday’s victory ticked a lot of boxes for Bentley in that the Shrimps won, kept a clean sheet and scored two goals from corners for good measure.

Kevin Ellison and Sam Lavelle were the men in question with the latter breaking his duck for the season and the former nodding home his seventh of the campaign to top the Shrimps’ scoring charts.

“It was my dream day!” Bentley joked of the circumstances in which the Shrimps claimed victory.

“Seriously though, it was good to get two headers from corners but I’d like to see the stats on how many headed goals we’ve scored this year because I’d bet there’s been a few.”