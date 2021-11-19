Morecambe manager isn't downplaying the importance of Fleetwood Town trip

Eleven days on from their last outing, the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Carlisle United, the Shrimps travel to Fleetwood Town.

The match sees Morecambe, sitting outside the League One relegation places on goal difference, meet a third-bottom Fleetwood team who can leapfrog them with victory.

After a promising start to the season, the Shrimps have taken one point from the last 18 while their hosts have lost five of their last six in all competitions.

Morecambe's last game was the Papa John's Trophy loss to Carlisle United last midweek

More than 1,000 Morecambe fans are making the trip to Highbury and Robinson hopes to reward that backing with three points.

“I think Saturday is a huge game for us,” the manager said.

“We’re taking a huge travelling support, and if they can see us giving 100 per cent – and giving everything doesn’t take talent – then I’m sure we’ll have their backing.

“However, I think Fleetwood are maybe in a false position.

“They play some very good football but they are conceding goals – like ourselves – and I’m sure Simon (Grayson, Town head coach) will be looking to rectify that.”

Despite playing in defence, Danny Andrew is arguably Fleetwood’s principal attacking threat.

Five of the full-back’s six league goals this season have come from free-kicks, an ominous statistic given the Shrimps’ set-piece woes.

Robinson said: “We’ve given away a lot of silly fouls when we don’t need to, to try and win the ball.

“Sometimes that’s down to inexperience but we know Danny Andrew’s quality and it’s something we have to be careful of.”