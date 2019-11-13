Morecambe manager Derek Adams praises the job done by former boss Jim Bentley

Morecambe manager Derek Adams paid tribute to the role played by his predecessor, Jim Bentley, in keeping the Shrimps as an EFL club.

Bentley’s 17-and-a-half years with the club came to an end a fortnight ago when he, along with assistant Ken McKenna and goalkeeping coach Lee Jones, made the move to AFC Fylde.

After nine years as player and captain, including a winning promotion play-off final in 2007, Bentley took over as manager in 2011.

In that time, he battled numerous off-field issues including a transfer embargo, late payment of wages and changes in ownership to keep the club punching above its weight.

Following in the footsteps of someone so indelibly linked with a club could prove daunting for some people but Adams was keen to highlight Bentley’s contribution over the years.

“Jim has done a fantastic job, not only as a manager, but as a player for several years,” he said.

“I’ve got to be aware of that but when a new manager comes in, he wants to do things his way.

“You have to respect what’s happened here before and respect the people who were in charge because they were part of the history and always will be.”

Adams’ arrival at the Globe Arena offers an interesting contrast between manager and club.

His managerial history has brought two promotions and a cup final during his time at Ross County, as well as promotion and a play-off final at Plymouth Argyle.

For their part, Morecambe arguably measure success as staying in the EFL despite coming up against clubs with much bigger budgets and fanbases.

Having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Shrimps, the aim is to try and turn around that recent history.

The first step in that direction, however, is taking them away from bottom spot in League Two.

Adams said: “We have to do that this year and put ourselves in a much better position than we are in today.

“Then, next season, where can we go from there, where do we strengthen?

“We’ll obviously have to look at the January transfer window as well but the main focus between November and January is to pick up some good points and propel us up the league.”